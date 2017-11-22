Romancing SaGa 2 for Vita & 'Other Consoles' Releasing in the West in December - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Akitoshi Kawazu, creator of the much-loved SaGa series of videogames has recently taken to Twitter to reveal that the oft-delayed western Vita release of Romancing SaGa 2 will finally be happening in December:

Now Iâ€™m at London, UK. Finally, I can tweet about RS2 for West. We release RS2 for PSVita and some other game cosoles on next December. Please wait official announcement from SQEX. Thank you everybody. — æ²³æ´¥ç§‹æ• (@SaGa25kawazu) November 22, 2017

He also teased that the game would appear on "other consoles", although did not specify what these would be.

The game, a full remake of the SNES classic, released on iOS and Android earlier this year but was delayed on Vita. Given the timeframe of the release, perhaps a PlayStation Experience reveal may be on the cards?

