Romancing SaGa 2 for Vita & 'Other Consoles' Releasing in the West in December - News

by Adam Cartwright, posted 5 hours ago / 430 Views

Akitoshi Kawazu, creator of the much-loved SaGa series of videogames has recently taken to Twitter to reveal that the oft-delayed western Vita release of Romancing SaGa 2 will finally be happening in December:

He also teased that the game would appear on "other consoles", although did not specify what these would be.

The game, a full remake of the SNES classic, released on iOS and Android earlier this year but was delayed on Vita. Given the timeframe of the release, perhaps a PlayStation Experience reveal may be on the cards?


3 Comments

itsyounghavok
itsyounghavok (4 hours ago)

Just hoping for a switch version.

collint0101
collint0101 (3 hours ago)

It's coming to Wii u and xb1 right?

Ljink96
Ljink96 (4 hours ago)

Please come to Switch. I've always wanted to play a Romancing Saga game, especially 2. I hear it's the best one.

