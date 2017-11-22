Romancing SaGa 2 for Vita & 'Other Consoles' Releasing in the West in December - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 5 hours ago / 430 Views
Akitoshi Kawazu, creator of the much-loved SaGa series of videogames has recently taken to Twitter to reveal that the oft-delayed western Vita release of Romancing SaGa 2 will finally be happening in December:
Now Iâ€™m at London, UK. Finally, I can tweet about RS2 for West. We release RS2 for PSVita and some other game cosoles on next December. Please wait official announcement from SQEX. Thank you everybody.
He also teased that the game would appear on "other consoles", although did not specify what these would be.
The game, a full remake of the SNES classic, released on iOS and Android earlier this year but was delayed on Vita. Given the timeframe of the release, perhaps a PlayStation Experience reveal may be on the cards?
Just hoping for a switch version.
It's coming to Wii u and xb1 right?
Please come to Switch. I've always wanted to play a Romancing Saga game, especially 2. I hear it's the best one.
