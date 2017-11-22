PQube Bringing Gal*Gun 2 West for PS4 & Switch in 2018 - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 5 hours ago / 318 Views
Publisher PQube has announced that it will be handling the western release of Inti Create's bonkers pheromone-shooting arcade title Gal*Gun 2 in 2018.
Welcome to #PantsuParadise! #GalGun2 is headed to both EU and NA in Spring 2018 for #PS4 and #Switch - and we're celebrating this news with our gameplay reveal! For more info and pre-order details, visit: https://t.co/YIOcO9UVCZ pic.twitter.com/lOpe6a4N7t— PQube (@PQubeGames) November 22, 2017
The series features on-rails shooting gameplay as the protagonist shoots pheromones at loved-up girls to "fend off their advances and give them euphoria". A prequel, Gal*Gun: Double Peace, was released in the west in 2016, again by PQube and is available on PS4 & Vita.
The game is scheduled for release in Japan in March 2018, so hopefully we'll be seeing it on western shores around this time.
Will you be picking up the title?
1 Comments