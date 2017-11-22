Steam Link Price Slashed to $5 for Black Friday - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 363 Views
GameStop has slashed the price of Valve's Steam Link from $49.99 to just $4.99 for Black Friday.
Here is an overview of the Steam Link:
Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:
- 1TB PS4 Slim for $299
- 1TB Xbox One S with Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege for $299
- PlayStation Store games discounted up to 60% Off
- Xbox Store games discounted up to 65% off
- Link Green 2DS with Ocarina of Time 3D for $79
- PS4 Pro and PS Plus Discount in the UK
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Is it that bad?
It's not even worth $5 bucks. Device doe not work as advertised.
Thanks for telling us, almost pull the trigger for one.
