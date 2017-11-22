Steam Link Price Slashed to $5 for Black Friday - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

GameStop has slashed the price of Valve's Steam Link from $49.99 to just $4.99 for Black Friday.

Here is an overview of the Steam Link:

Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles