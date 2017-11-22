Steam Link Price Slashed to $5 for Black Friday

by William D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 363 Views

GameStop has slashed the price of Valve's Steam Link from $49.99 to just $4.99 for Black Friday.

Here is an overview of the Steam Link:

The Steam Link allows existing Steam gamers to expand the range of their current Steam gaming set up via their home network. Just connect to your Steam PC or Steam Machine via your home network, plug into a TV, and stream your games to the Link at 1080p.

  • A family of hardware products that give gamers choices for expanding their Steam gaming experience into the living room and beyond.
  • Different options for different budgets.
  • Steam offers over 5,000 games, and millions of gamers.

Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:

2 Comments

monocle_layton
monocle_layton (25 minutes ago)

Is it that bad?

dgboweniii
dgboweniii (2 hours ago)

It's not even worth $5 bucks. Device doe not work as advertised.

darkrulier
darkrulier (1 hour ago)

Thanks for telling us, almost pull the trigger for one.

