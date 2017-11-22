Belgium’s Gaming Commission Says Loot Boxes are Gambling, Wants Them Banned in Europe - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Belgium's Gaming Commission announced last week that it was looking into whether or not loot boxes available for purchase in games like Star Wars Battlefront II and Overwatch were considered gambling. Electronic Arts responded at the time saying "the crate mechanics of Star Wars Battlefront II are not gambling."

The Gaming Commission has come to the conclusion that "the mixing of money and addiction is gambling," as reported by VTM News.





"Mixing gambling and gaming, especially at a young age, is dangerous for the mental health of the child," said Belgium's Minister of Justice Koen Geens.

Geens wants loot boxes to be banned from Europe and will take it up with the EU, however, it will take time. "Because we have to go to Europe. We will certainly try to ban it."

Thanks PCGamer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles