Gran Turismo Sport November 27 and December Updates Information Released

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released information on the upcoming updates for Gran Turismo Sport.





Read the details via PlayStation Blog below:

Patch 1.06 (Coming November 27th, 2017)

From November 27th we’ll begin rolling out new cars, and kicking off with these three free new cars.

In addition to the new cars, when the patch drops on November 27 you can also look forward to the Livery Editor, Scapes and Campaign modes becoming available to play offline (you will still require internet access to save your progress). There will also be various tweaks and adjustments to balance the gameplay.

GT League (Coming December 2017)

Launching as part of our free December update, we’ll be introducing a brand new single player mode called “GT League”. Based on the old “GT mode” of previous titles, players can now look forward to racing through a series of cup competitions from beginner to pro levels, and and even partake in endurance races!

Check out the screenshots below to get a sneak peek of what you can expect in December. We’ll be adding more races to these leagues in 2018.

New Cars: (Coming December 2017)

In addition, the following 12 cars will be added to the game in the free update of December 2017:

Mazda — RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II (R32)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II Nür (R34)

Ford — F-150 SVT Raptor

Lamborghini — Countach LP400

Ferrari — F40

Ferrari — Enzo Ferrari

KTM — X-BOW R

Suzuki — Swift Sport

Volkswagen — Samba Bus Type 2 (T1)

Chris Holstrom Concepts — 1967 Chevy Nova

Chevrolet — Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)

From now to March 2018, a total of approximately 50 cars are already planned for addition to the game. And the updates will continue beyond March! You can of course look forward to the addition of new tracks as well, so stay tuned!

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for the PlayStation 4.



