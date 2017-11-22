Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon (3DS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with combined sales of 915,221 units, according to Media Create for the week ending November 19.



Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 38,769 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 86,999 units. The 3DS sold 43,480 units, the PS4 sold 26,302 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,090 units. The Xbox One sold 104 units, the PS3 sold 46 units and the Wii U sold 43 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 667,439 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 247,782 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 62,024 (714,308) [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II (Deluxe Edition Included) (EA, 11/17/17) – 38,769 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 34,116 (269,483) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 25,118 (1,343,255) [Wii U] Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (Square Enix, 11/16/17) – 24,836 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (Square Enix, 11/16/17) – 18,444 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 16,532 (819,004) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (Square Enix, 11/16/17) – 13,657 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,004 (641,853) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 6,642 (122,333) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 6,523 (48,349) [PS4] Need for Speed: Payback (EA, 11/10/17) – 6,440 (27,404) [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 6,178 (109,978) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 5,593 (88,336) [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 5,063 (187,503) [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 11/02/17) – 3,738 (72,214) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,444 (270,765) [PS4] The Sims 4 (Bundle Editions Included) (EA, 11/14/17) – 3,428 (New)

