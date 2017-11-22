Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Tops 500,000 Units Sold - News

posted 3 hours ago

Ninja Theory announced Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has sold more than 500,000 units since it launched three months ago.

The game had over 75,000 pre-orders and sold 250,000 units in its first week for $29.99. The game has generated over $13 million in revenue in three months.

View the latet development diary below:

The game is sold as a digital only title and about half of sales were for Windows PC.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8.



