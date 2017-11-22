Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Tops 500,000 Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 395 Views
Ninja Theory announced Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has sold more than 500,000 units since it launched three months ago.
The game had over 75,000 pre-orders and sold 250,000 units in its first week for $29.99. The game has generated over $13 million in revenue in three months.
View the latet development diary below:
The game is sold as a digital only title and about half of sales were for Windows PC.
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The suprise of the year by far and Melina Juergens performance as Senua is easily the best performance this gen. It’s good to see a studio generate profit without the need for loot-boxes and other greedy means. These bigger studios could learn from Ninja Theory that Single plauer Games can be done with lout them. Ninja Theory should release a physical copy now and that will surly give it another sales boost.
That's so good to hear! I read they needed 300k to break even so this i wonderful. Hopefully we'll see similar games in the future
Great news...I love NInja Theory. They deserve it for bringing such a bold and deep theme to gaming and doing it on their own. A shame I didn’t get to play the game yet...aside from the first hour at my brother’s.
3 Comments