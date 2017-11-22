Attack on Titan 2 Details Playable Characters - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released new information on playable characters in Attack on Titan 2. The playable characters are Hange Zoe, Erwin Smith, Hannes, Ian Dietrich, Rico Brzenska, and Mitabi Jarnach.



Read the details below:

■ Characters

Hange Zoe (voiced by Romi Park)

A Section Commander of the Scout Regiment. Hange acts as Erwin’s advisor due to her high intelligence and excellent combat skills. However, her interest in capturing and researching Titans often leads her to disagreements with Erwin. Although she is normally a talented commander, her interest in Titans occasionally runs wild causing much concern for Hange’s right-hand subordinate, Moblit.

Erwin Smith (voiced by Daisuke Ono)

The Commander of the Scout Regiment. His strong leadership skills has brought together the highly idiosyncratic members of the Regiment. However, he is also prepared to make any heartless decision necessary to bring humanity one step closer to victory. With this goal in mind, he designed the long-distance enemy scouting formation to increase the survival rate of Expeditions which he makes use of to lay the groundwork for retaking Wall Maria.

Hannes (voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda) (New Playable Character)

A soldier of the Garrison Regiment with a taste for alcohol. He once saved young Eren and Mikasa during the Colossal Titan’s attack on Shiganshina Distict but was overcame with fear of the Titans that he could not save Eren’s mother, Caria. Following the attack, he eventually became a captain of the Engineering Corps in the Trost District.

Ian Dietrich (voiced by Yuuya Murakami) (New Playable Character)

A soldier of the Garrison Regiment who serves as the leader of its Elite Squad. His exceptional combat skills and capacity to make sound judgements earned him Commander Pyxis’ confidence.

Rico Brzenska (voiced by Michiko Kaiden) (New Playable Character)

A soldier of the Garrison Regiment and a member of its Elite Squad along with Ian and Mitabi. Rationale to a fault, she is capable of making cold-hearted decisions if the situation called for it.

Mitabi Jarnach (voiced by Takanori Hoshino) (New Playable Character)

A soldier of the Garrison Regiment and a member of its Elite Squad along with Ian and Rico. Although he typically has a foul mouth, his strong sense of responsibility is second to none.

■ System

◆ Action

Omni-Directional Mobility Action

Use of the omni-directional mobility gear allows to fly freely around the battlefield. Maneuvering with ODM is essential to taking down Titans. To defeat a Titan, their weak point – the nape is the target, behind the neck. Severing limbs such as arms or legs will make it easier to attack the nape.

—Bases

You will encounter various bases on the battlefield. These exist to aid the war effort, allowing you to replenish gas, blades, and so on. Some will even pepper Titans with cannonfire. Get acquainted with the various types.

Buddy Action

Team members possess a variety of buddy actions to support you in the field. When you see an icon over a team member’s head, press the button to trigger his/her buddy action. Once used, you must wait for the action to cool down before it becomes available again.

Hook Drive

Air jumping right before a Titan attack makes contact will result in an evasion. You can land a powerful finishing blow when you use your omni-directional mobility gear to attack while successfully evading a Titan’s attack.

Sneak Attacks

Hold target button to enter a telescopic view, will be able to take aim. Once your target is lined up, hit attack button to charge towards your prey at breakneck speed. Once in proximity, press attack button at just the right moment to unload an immensely damaging blow.

—Detection

Titans will begin to detect your presence should you linger in their field of view, as indicated by the caution gaug. Once this gauge is full, what is known as a danger zone will trigger.

—Restraining

Restraining gun, as the name suggests, are used to capture Titans.

Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe in March 2018. In Japan, it will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam.

