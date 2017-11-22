Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage Now Available Worldwide - News

The free-to-play game Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage is now available worldwide for iOS and Android.



Here is an overview of the game:

The characters from TV anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto Shippuden are finally united in Naruto x Boruto!

Create your very own fortress, then attack your rivals’ fortresses! Experience a new style of ninja battle: a fusion of action and strategy!

Key Features:

Characters – All your favorite characters are joining the battle, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, and Sakura Haruno from Naruto Shippuden, along with Boruto Uzumaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

– All your favorite characters are joining the battle, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, and Sakura Haruno from Naruto Shippuden, along with Boruto Uzumaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! Action – Simple controls that let you perform combo attacks and all types of Ninjutsu! The action you expect from Naruto and Boruto reproduced using beautiful graphics, including powerful Ninjutsu attacks such as Naruto Uzumaki’s Rasengan, and Ninjutsu power-ups like Sasuke Uchiha’s Sharingan!

– Simple controls that let you perform combo attacks and all types of Ninjutsu! The action you expect from Naruto and Boruto reproduced using beautiful graphics, including powerful Ninjutsu attacks such as Naruto Uzumaki’s Rasengan, and Ninjutsu power-ups like Sasuke Uchiha’s Sharingan! Strategy – Position traps and the Shinobi that you’ve trained to protect your village from other players’ attacks, all while creating your very own ultimate fortress!

– Position traps and the Shinobi that you’ve trained to protect your village from other players’ attacks, all while creating your very own ultimate fortress! Battle Rankings – Battle rankings are provided, and let you compete for points by attacking and protecting fortresses. Try to get the highest ranking by competing with players from all over the country!

– Battle rankings are provided, and let you compete for points by attacking and protecting fortresses. Try to get the highest ranking by competing with players from all over the country! Multiplayer – Online multi-player missions also available! Team up with a maximum of 4 players and defeat mighty enemies!

