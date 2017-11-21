Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Sold 1.2 million units in 3 Days in Japan - News

posted 2 hours ago

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon sold a combined 1,199,814 units in its first three days on sale in Japan, according to Famitsu. The figure includes Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon bundle sales and download cards, however, it does not include digital sales.





Nintendo 3DS sales more than doubled from 18,687 units the previous week to 40,582 units.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

