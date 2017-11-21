GameStop: Xbox One X Having 'Very Strong Start,' New Units Selling 'As Soon as They Hit the Shelves' - News

GameStop during its earnings conference call to investors discussed the sales performance of the Xbox One X at its stores.

The more powerful Xbox One had a "very strong start" with the initial allocation selling out in two days. New units are selling "as soon as they hit the shelves."





Chief Operating Officer Tony Bartel says that demand will outstrip supply through the holidays.

Thanks DualShockers.

