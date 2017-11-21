GameStop: Xbox One X Having 'Very Strong Start,' New Units Selling 'As Soon as They Hit the Shelves' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 590 Views
GameStop during its earnings conference call to investors discussed the sales performance of the Xbox One X at its stores.
The more powerful Xbox One had a "very strong start" with the initial allocation selling out in two days. New units are selling "as soon as they hit the shelves."
Chief Operating Officer Tony Bartel says that demand will outstrip supply through the holidays.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It is selling very well. It’s an awesome machine. But I think the switch will still win in November because Of supply constraints and price point.
Atm it even looks like PS4 has big chances of winning November NPD, as long as supply keeps up.
- -3
Doesn't seem like the sales are slowing down which is surprising me. Should take November NPD if this keeps up.
Amazon numbers state the opposite...it’s already been slowing down considerably.
- -2
Errorist76 I wonder what you look like in a pleated skirt.
- +2
xbox one x is doing a great job holding up to the cheaper consoles even though it's a full 100$ more than the ps4 pro. gg, keep it up, you are the next logical step in console gaming.
Great machine for 4k users. Premium machine for premium gamers and its showing alot of gamers want to jump into the high end range.
Just because it’s selling the units it gets means little without actually knowing how many they are getting from Microsoft. And according to amazon hourly and monthly charts, PS4 and switch are looking to make a big upset for the house of green’s big X debut.
5 Comments