GameStop: Switch to Keep Selling Out This Holiday, Will Be 'One of the Most Sought-After Gifts' - News

GameStop during its earnings conference call to investors discussed the sales of the Nintendo Switch.

Demand for the console remains strong and is expected to remain high through the holiday season. The Switch added 8.8 percent to the overall figures of new hardware sales at the retailer.

The retailer expects the demand for the Switch to continue to outpace supply for the rest of the holiday season and that the console will be "one of the most sought-after gifts."

GameStop is working closely with Nintendo to help meet the demand from customers.

Thanks DualShockers.

