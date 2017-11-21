Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom DLC Launches December 5 - News

Capcom announced the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom DLC for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will launch on December 5.

Here is an overview of each character:

Winter Soldier

Young soldier Bucky Barnes fought alongside his best friend Captain America during World War II. Presumed dead after a dangerous mission ended in tragedy, he was captured by enemy forces and secretly brainwashed into becoming a deadly assassin known as the Winter Soldier. Bucky, now free from his captors, is once again ready to fight for the good of humanity.

Winter Soldier excels at ground combat using special moves that send the opponent flying across the screen and projectiles that bounce off the walls and floor. Bucky can activate metal shield, which utilizes his cybernetic arm to turn him into an anchor, allowing him to ignore attacks without taking any damage!

Black Widow

Trained extensively in the art of combat and espionage and outfitted with state-of-the-art tech, Natasha Romanova is the super spy known as Black Widow. Dutiful and fearless, she is a master assassin who found her true calling as an Avenger. She now fights to protect the world from Ultron Sigma’s influence.

As a deadly spy, Black Widow has tools for every situation. Her unique acrobatic jump can be performed in mid-air and followed up with one of her many tricky projectiles with the press of a button. Natasha also showcases her skills in hand-to-hand combat with her trusty electric batons.

Venom

Blaming Peter Parker for the failure of his journalism career, former Daily Bugle reporter Eddie Brock bonded with a malevolent, symbiotic alien creature who had previously attempted to bond with Peter. United by the goal to destroy Spider-Man, they are the fearsome force known only as Venom!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



