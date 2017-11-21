Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] to Launch in the West on February 9 - News

PQube and Aksys Games have announced nder Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe on February 9, 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] is the sensational new fighting game by developer French Bread, creators of Melty Blood, the fan-favorite fighter that’s been a staple of Japanese arcades and community events for years.

Hailed as a game that truly nails the perfect balance between traditional 2D fighter gameplay and the over-the-top action of ‘anime’ fighters, Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] features an electrifying cast of 20 characters, 19 gorgeous stages to battle on, and a Chronicle Mode that will delight fans and newcomers alike with an all-new UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH single-player story.

Key Features:

Thrilling cast of characters – A varied cast of 20 characters, including series newcomers Phonon, Mika, Enkidu and Wagner!

A varied cast of 20 characters, including series newcomers Phonon, Mika, Enkidu and Wagner! 19 glorious stages – Including 4 beautiful new areas, Cafeteria, Children’s Playground, Momiji Alley and the Cathedral of the Far East.

Including 4 beautiful new areas, Cafeteria, Children’s Playground, Momiji Alley and the Cathedral of the Far East. Re-balanced gameplay – Old favourites have new abilities and new gameplay elements have been added, including the ‘Veil Off’ system that opens up new combo opportunities.

Old favourites have new abilities and new gameplay elements have been added, including the ‘Veil Off’ system that opens up new combo opportunities. Mission Mode – Learn new skills in a dedicated combo challenge mode and take on some of the hardest challenges in the game.

Learn new skills in a dedicated combo challenge mode and take on some of the hardest challenges in the game. Tutorial Mode – An expansive tutorial mode has been added to the game that teaches all the skills necessary to level up your game.

An expansive tutorial mode has been added to the game that teaches all the skills necessary to level up your game. Chronicle Mode – Discover the narrative of Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] in a dedicated story mode experience.

