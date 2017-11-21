7 Titles to Be Added to Xbox Game Pass on December 1, Gears of War 4, Mass Effect, and More - News

Microsoft announced seven more games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog on December 1.

Seven more titles being added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog starting 01 December, including Gears of War 4 (but some of you probably already knew that). See the full list here: https://t.co/R4mdB8gUgv pic.twitter.com/sv01DOOE1O — Larry ðŸŽ® Hryb (@majornelson) November 21, 2017

Here is a list of the games:

Gears of War 4

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Mass Effect

This War of Mine

Megaman 10

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Casey Powell Lacrosse 16

