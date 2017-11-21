Square Enix: 'We Want to Be Proactive in Creating New IP And Rebooting Past Titles' for Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

During the latest investor conference call Square Enix president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda discussed the Nintendo Switch and how the publisher and developer wants to release games on the platform.

"We base our development resource allocations on the unique attributes of each platform," said Matsuda. "In particular, Nintendo Switch makes it easier for us to leverage our back catalog of assets and expertise, so we want to be proactive in creating new IP and rebooting past titles for that platform.





"Nintendo Switch is seeing rapid uptake, and we welcome the arrival of such a platform. We intend to be proactive in our development efforts given that it’s a platform that is well suited to the mid-sized titles at which we excel."



