Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Gotenks Trailer, Details on Gotenks, Gohan, Kid Buu, and Arcade Mode - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ that features Gotenks.

View it below:

Read the latest details below:

■ Characters

Gotenks

Gotenks is the result of Trunks and Goten’s successful use of the Fusion Dance method to create one fused character of greater power and skill. Gotenks is the first Fusion Dance character to be seen in Dragon Ball. He sports a blue and yellow Metamoran vest, a piece of clothing which all Fusion Dance characters wear. Gotenks has a short reach but rapid movements such as the Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack. Gotenks is ready to take on all challengers in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Gohan (Adult)

Gohan (Adult) is the first hybrid character to appear in the Dragon Ball series, combining Earthling and Saiyan traits in one character. Gohan doesn’t possess the passion that Goku has for fighting, instead choosing to only engage in battle to defend Earth and the lives of his loved ones. Gohan (Adult) can change the outcome of the fight by unleashing his ultimate ability mid-game to unlock his true power!

Kid Buu

Kid Buu, unpredictable in his thoughts and unremorseful for his actions, will certainly be a fierce fighter to contend with in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Possessing numerous powerful attacks, Kid Buu can be one of the most dangerous characters to come across during battle or a powerful ally on your team. With his high speed and power, Kid Buu is an expert for tricky attacks. He can stretch his arm, so reach should never be a problem.

■ Arcade Mode

In Arcade Mode players will be able to test their strength. They will progress and fight against stronger enemies to increase rank and become the strongest fighter of Dragon Ball FighterZ! In this mode, three courses are available and when the course is completed Hard Mode is unlocked. With the Zeni points collected in all the battles, players will also have the opportunity to unlock alternative colors for playable characters and get various items in the in-game shop.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles