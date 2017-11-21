Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Update Adds Sky Pirate's Den, Out November 22 - News

Square Enix announced the 1.04 update for or Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will release on November 22.

The update brings back the Sky Pirate's Den feature that was originally cut from the remaster. By progressing through the game players will unlock sprites of characters, monsters and objects in the game that will than appear in the den. The den can be accessed through the menu.





The game surpassed the one million mark in October.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age released for the PlayStation 4 on July 11 in North America and Europe and July 13 in Japan.

