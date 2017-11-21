Dragon Quest Rivals Tops 10 Million Downloads - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced the card battle game Dragon Quest Rivals has been downloaded more than 10 million times since it launched in Japan on November 2.

This is up from seven million units downloaded on November 7.

To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is giving away one Legend Rare Decision Ticket to all users who log in from November 21 to December 2 and 100 Alchemy Crystals per day through December 2 for a total of 1,000.

Dragon Quest Rivals is available for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles