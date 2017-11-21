Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Will be Released Worldwide, AR Feature in Development - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sega announced Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation will be released worldwide. It will first launch in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

An augmented reality feature is currently in development for the game. It will be released after the game is launched. It enables players to summon demons in the real world using their smartphone's camera.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles