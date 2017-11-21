Super Mario Odyssey Sold Over 100,000 Units in Germany in First Few Days - News

Super Mario Odyssey sold over 100,000 units in Germany in its first few days. The game earned a gold award from BIU in October, which is only awarded when a game sells over 100,000 units.

Super Mario Odyssey sold over two million units in three days. The game also sold over 1.1 million units in the US in 5 days, 500,000 units in Japan in three days and 115,000 units in France at launch.

