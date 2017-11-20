Square Enix: We Want Left Alive to be a 'AAA Brand' - News

Square Enix at Tokyo Game Show in September announced the survival-action mecha shooter Left Alive.

During the latest investor conference call Square Enix discussed the upcoming game and its plan to make it a AAA franchise.

"We want to make it into a AAA brand, but that does not mean that we intend to devote massive development costs to it," said Square Enix President and CEO Yosuke Matsuda.

Left Alive will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

Thanks ResetEra.

