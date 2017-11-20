Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV Launch Trailer Released - News

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV.

Here is an overview of the game:

In this brand-new VR experience, players will head out on a fishing expedition with Noctis and his crew across picturesque locations in Eos. The Story Mode places players in the middle of an exhilarating and action-packed showdown with a menace that lurks in the depths, while the Free Fishing Mode allows players to take in the the sights, sounds and scenery through a variety of fishing challenges.



Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV will launch for the PlayStation VR worldwide on November 21.

