ESRB Ratings Suggest Limited Run Releases for Double Dragon IV (PS4), Steamworld (PSV) & Claire (PS4 & PSV)

Thanks to a change in the ratings requirement for limited physical releases, games are now getting leaked ahead of their official announcement by publisher Limited Run Games.

Among the titles that have recently shown up on the ratings board are Claire: Extended Edition (PS4 & Vita), Double Dragon IV (PS4), Steamworld Dig (Vita), and Steamworld Heist (Vita).

This suggests announcements are forthcoming for all these title, and although Claire was previously announced during E3, the other titles are new reveals. Particularly surprising are the Steamworld games, which received a physical release on PS4 & WiiU but were skipped on Vita & 3DS, suggesting developer Image & Form turned to another publisher for this.

Will you be picking up any of these titles? Let us know in the comments!

