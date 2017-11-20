PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 1,020 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 691,822 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 533,653 – PS4
Total Lead: 8,278,693 – Wii
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 64,898,205
Wii Total Sales: 73,176,898
September 2017 is the 47th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 when compared with the Wii’s 47th month on sale. The gap decreased by 533,653 units in the last month. Over the last 12 months it has decreased by 533,653 units. The Wii currently leads by 8.28 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 64.90 million units, while the Wii sold 73.18 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is the part where the PS4 starts to kick the Wii's ass.
Nope, not yet. But next year.
- -2
The Wii's first 4 years will never be replicated. Period. It was a true phenomenon (or fad!). However, PlayStation consoles tend to do better the second half of their life than the first, so the PS4 should blow past the Wii after this year.
Don't be so sure on that. If Nintendos plan with it's 25-30 Million units in the next financial year is true and works out for the Switch, then it could not only replicate, but even beat the Wii.
- -2
Well, he said the Wii's first four years will never be replicated, and i just pointed out that, no, it can actually happen. I agree on the rest of his post, just wanted to point out that his first sentence is not necessarily true
- -2
I like the Switch, it makes me forget the Wii U debacle, but the Switch doesn't even have half the impact the Wii had. The Wii started a huge craze that lasted 4 years and got their competitors clamoring to copy it. Hell, remember the SixAxis controller for the PS3? Even before the Wii was released it caught the entire industry off guard.
I don't even think the Wii was a fad because it had consistent success for about 4 years. However, it did die super fast (thanks to Nintendo). Hopefully the Switch is the opposite and builds on momentum!
The Wii is simply something that really can't be replicated again for a console. Maybe if Nintendo thought of Pokemon Go first and released it as a launch title with an AR controller but that's fantasy lol.
- 0
I love this comparison. I'm going to enjoy watching the ps4 eat into that lead.
3 Comments