Valkyria Chronicles 4 Aims to Return the Series to Its Roots

Sega earlier today announced Valkyria Chronicles 4 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Producer Kei Mikami in an interview with PlayStation Blog revealed the game has been in development for two years and the team is looking to take the game to the "original Valkyria Chronicles’ roots."





"It’s been about two years since the project officially started. It might be a little longer if you include the time our director, Mr. Yamashita, spent in the planning phase," said Mikami.

"The aim of this Valkyria Project is to expand the series on a global scale. We haven’t released a mainline title since Valkyria Chronicles 3 in 2011, so our goal from the beginning was to attract new audiences worldwide. Our overarching vision is to return to the original Valkyria Chronicles’ roots, while building on improvements from the rest of the series. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is the culmination of everything we’ve learned up to this point.

"We began setting the groundwork for this project with Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for PS4. Our intent was to let fans experience Valkyria Chronicles’ origins and core gameplay on a next-gen console before moving forward with a brand-new numbered entry to the main series."

