Sony Temporarily Cuts Price of PS4 Pro and PS Plus in the UK for Black Friday

by William D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,219 Views

Ahead of Black Friday, Sony has temporarily cut the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation Plus membership in the UK. 

Several PlayStation 4 Pro bundle are available for £299, while a one year subscription to PlayStation Plus now costs £37.50. That is just below what it used to cost before the price increase.


Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:

ampersand
ampersand (9 hours ago)

PS4 Slim for $199 the entire week of Thanksgiving and into Cyber Monday. They will sell a ton of these.

Errorist76
Errorist76 (7 hours ago)

Pro is 350 including COD WWII atm at Amazon Germany.

Miguel_Zorro
Miguel_Zorro (7 hours ago)

Some of the deals that I'm seeing advertised are incredible.

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (8 hours ago)

Also know for permanent cut after year end

Errorist76
Errorist76 (7 hours ago)

They’ll most likely announce it at PSX, yeah!

