Sony Temporarily Cuts Price of PS4 Pro and PS Plus in the UK for Black Friday - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,219 Views
Ahead of Black Friday, Sony has temporarily cut the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation Plus membership in the UK.
Several PlayStation 4 Pro bundle are available for £299, while a one year subscription to PlayStation Plus now costs £37.50. That is just below what it used to cost before the price increase.
Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:
- 1TB PS4 Slim for $299
- 1TB Xbox One S with Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege for $299
- PlayStation Store games discounted up to 40% Off
- Xbox Store games discounted up to 65% off
- Link Green 2DS with Ocarina of Time 3D for $79
PS4 Slim for $199 the entire week of Thanksgiving and into Cyber Monday. They will sell a ton of these.
Pro is 350 including COD WWII atm at Amazon Germany.
Some of the deals that I'm seeing advertised are incredible.
Also know for permanent cut after year end
They’ll most likely announce it at PSX, yeah!
