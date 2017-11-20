Sony Temporarily Cuts Price of PS4 Pro and PS Plus in the UK for Black Friday - News

Ahead of Black Friday, Sony has temporarily cut the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation Plus membership in the UK.

Several PlayStation 4 Pro bundle are available for £299, while a one year subscription to PlayStation Plus now costs £37.50. That is just below what it used to cost before the price increase.





Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:

