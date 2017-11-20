CD Projeckt Red: Cyberpunk 2077 Has 'No Hidden Catch, You Get What You Pay For' - News

Developer CD Projeckt Red on Twitter has told its fans not to worry about Cyberpunk 2077 following concerns that it will use a games-as-a-service model.

The developer says there is "no hidden catch, you get what you pay for."

.@PrettyBadTweets Worry not. When thinking CP2077, think nothing less than TW3 â€” huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG. No hidden catch, you get what you pay for â€” no bullshit, just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt. We leave greed to others. — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) November 19, 2017

The statement from the developer was released after an interview with CEO Adam Kiciński. He spoke about the possible inclusion of new models in the game.

"We want to experiment in new fields that were not yet explored in the Witcher," Kiciński said in the interview translated by TechRaptor. "I can’t say much about Cyberpunk, although our ambitions are set really high because that is our style of work. We want to go even higher, and especially seeing how we’re having a business chat, we’re interested in Cyberpunk being commercially even more significant.

"Online is necessary, or very recommended if you wish to achieve a long-term success. At some point, we have mentioned that there will be a certain online element related to Cyberpunk."

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

