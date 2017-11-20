Need for Speed: Payback Progression Adjusted to be a 'More Enjoyable Experience' - News

Electronic Arts has adjusted the progression in Need for Speed: Payback to make it more enjoyable for players.

"As you’ve seen from previous updates recently, we’ve been working on improving your experience with the progression," said the developer on Reddit.

"We’ve been using Community feedback, along with our own in-game data and have come up with a number of changes, many of which are in the process of going live. Our aim with these changes is to make the progression, especially around the ownership of cars a much more enjoyable experience."

Here is the list of changes:

Increased the amount of REP awarded by taking part in events.

Increased the amount of Bank awarded by taking part in events.

Bait crates now reward increased REP.

Bait crates now reward increased Bank.

Competing against a Roaming Racer will reward you with increased REP.

Competing against a Roaming Racer will reward you with increased Bank.

Air Suspension will now appear more frequently within Shipments.

Slightly increased REP and Bank for finishing an event outside of first place.

"Today’s changes are just phase one and we have further tweaks coming," the developer added. "Coming shortly will be some changes to the way tune-up shops work, especially around the quality / level of parts they stock. More on that soon. "It is worth noting that we do encourage you to recycle your speed cards for tokens. Targeted rolls are a very good alternative to tune-up shops. Definitely worth buying out the parts from the tune-up shop and recycling them."

