Star Wars Battlefront II Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts

posted 10 hours ago

Star Wars Battlefront II debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending November 18. The 2015 Battlefront game debuted in first place.

Call of Duty: WWII remained at the top of the charts for the third week in a row, while FIFA 18 dropped one spot to third.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra moon debuted in fourth and fifth, respectively. Assassin’s Creed Origins drops three spots to sixth place, while the console versions of The Sims 4 and the remaster of L.A. Noire debut in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII Star Wars Battlefront 2 FIFA 18 Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon Assassin’s Creed Origins The Sims 4 L.A. Noire Remastered Super Mario Odyssey LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

