Star Wars Battlefront II Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 903 Views
Star Wars Battlefront II debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending November 18. The 2015 Battlefront game debuted in first place.
Call of Duty: WWII remained at the top of the charts for the third week in a row, while FIFA 18 dropped one spot to third.
Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra moon debuted in fourth and fifth, respectively. Assassin’s Creed Origins drops three spots to sixth place, while the console versions of The Sims 4 and the remaster of L.A. Noire debut in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- FIFA 18
- Pokemon Ultra Sun
- Pokemon Ultra Moon
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- The Sims 4
- L.A. Noire Remastered
- Super Mario Odyssey
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Lol, losing to a game that is on it's 3rd week must sting. Serves EA right.
Nice, I hope Star Wars BFII drops like a rock from now on.
L.A. Noire, well done.
Excellent. Hopefully BF2 has terrible legs to boot.
heyyy at least FIFA is going well for ea, 6 million in its first week is fricking ridiculous... I think some of the hate for swbf2 is unfounded and way too harsh, it has lots of content, isn't broken and looks spectacular. the pay to win angle is not really a point to be really mad about because the weapons will always be more or less balanced, there's no reason to rage. i do agree on the grind though, way too much to get a character that is the face of the franchise.
Still okay sales. Battlefront should have bombed so EA could have learned something.
I agree, but it's still Star Wars. It was bound to make great numbers no matter what it did. But if we can stop a couple millions of units from being sold (specially during the first month and holidays) they will lose a lot of those potential sales, which means less money.
- +1
