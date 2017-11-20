The Next The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Game is the Last in the Series - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 383 Views
Falcom president and CEO Toshihiro Kondo revealed that the next game in the The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series will be the last one.
Falcom previously announced the next game will be released for the PlayStation 4 by September 2018 in Japan. No word yet on a release in the west.
Thanks Gematsu.
So Trails of Cold Steel III isn't the last of the franchise? Hallelujah, now XSeed just needs to localize Trails of Cold Steel III over to the west. Hopefully after the release of the Remasters of I and II to the PS4, we get an announcement.
