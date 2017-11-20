The Next The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Game is the Last in the Series - News

Falcom president and CEO Toshihiro Kondo revealed that the next game in the The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series will be the last one.





Falcom previously announced the next game will be released for the PlayStation 4 by September 2018 in Japan. No word yet on a release in the west.

