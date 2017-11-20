World of Final Fantasy: Meli-Melo Announced for iOS, Android - News

World of Final Fantasy: Meli-Melo has been announced for iOS and Android in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will launch in Japan later this year.

The game is developed by Drecom and is a more casual experience than the first World of Final Fantasy.





Players can stack up to six small characters on top of each other, or four medium characters, or two large characters. Co-op mode will be supported. Players will have a Garden Dome where they can befriend Mirages and go on adventures in the world of Valgallan. Original characters from the first game will appear in this one.

The magazine revealed the previous game in the series sold 800,000 units worldwide.

