Tiny Metal Delayed to December 21 - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Unties and Area 35 have announced Tiny Metal has been delayed from November 21 to December 21.





Here is an overview of the game:

Tiny Metal is all about the gameplay. We are experienced Japanese video game developers who have come together to develop Tiny Metal. We believe that we can bring back the golden age of Japanese video games, one masterpiece at a time.

We put classical Japanese war gaming into a great modern day graphical package that works well and looks fantastic even on some older systems. Tiny Metal features 15 unique units and never before seen gameplay mechanics. Tiny Metal is the Japanese Arcade War game you wish you had as a kid.

Key Features:

Flank & Rear Attacks – Flanking and attacking from the rear of an enemy unit confers an attack bonus.

– Flanking and attacking from the rear of an enemy unit confers an attack bonus. Radar – Use radars in conjunction with long range artillery to attack enemies outside of your visual range!

– Use radars in conjunction with long range artillery to attack enemies outside of your visual range! Focus Fire – By using target lock-on with 2 or more units to unleash a deadly focus fire attack.

– By using target lock-on with 2 or more units to unleash a deadly focus fire attack. Hero Units – Hero units can be called into battle. They are usually outright stronger or more versatile than normal units. Hero units grow stronger over the course of the campaign and can be brought over from mission to mission.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles