Dragon's Crown 1.07 Update to Release Alongside Dragon's Crown Pro - News

posted 11 hours ago

Atlus announced Dragon’s Crown 1.07 update will launch alongside the release of Dragon’s Crown Pro.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan. No announcement yet on a release in the west.

Here is what is included in the update:

Enables cross-play and cross-save between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PS Vita.

Adds a feature to name each bag.

Adds a feature to narrow down equipment on the equipment screen by specifying the effect.

By opening the Start menu mid-adventure, you can check the Talismans you have obtained and the reward for the current floor.

Displays all sorts of settings on the character name text editing screen.

Enables the option of resetting “Deep Pockets” when performing a skill reset at the Adventurers Guild.

If you learn the same skill again immediately after a skill reset, the skill item will automatically be set again in your bag.

When selling items at the Magic Item Shop, you can select multiple items at once.

Adds a “Damage Effect Display” setting to the Options menu. You can choose between “Displayed for Everyone,” “Displayed Only for Players,” and “Not Displayed at All.” (It is expected that reducing the amount that is displayed on the screen will improve visibility and reduce the processing load.)

Adds a “Rune Selection UI Display Position” setting to the options menu. You can choose between “Follows the Player,” “In the Lower Cockpit,” or “At the Bottom of the Screen.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

