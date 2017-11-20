Buy a 1TB Xbox One S With Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege for $299 - News

Microsoft has discounted the 1TB Xbox One S bundle that includes Assassin's Creed Origins and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

The bundle usually sells for $349, however, you can now pick it up for $299 on the Xbox Store and at other retailers.

The bundle also includes a 1 month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

