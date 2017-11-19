PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - VGChartz Gap Charts - September 2017 Update - Sales

posted 38 minutes ago

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when compared to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in the last month. The PS4 and Xbox One increased its lead by 221,221 units and by 2.73 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 23.19 million units.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 47 months sold a combined 72.89 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 96.07 million units.

Gap change in latest month: 221,221 – PS4 & XOne

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,732,113 - PS4 & XOne

Total Lead: 23,189,807 – PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 72,885,038

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 96,074,845

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

