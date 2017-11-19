Sony Celebrates 10 Years of Uncharted with Free Theme, Avatar, Character Skin Bundle - News

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the release of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune in North America. Sony and Naughty Dog are doing a month long celebration that starts today and ends at PlayStation Experience 2017.

Until Tuesday, November 21 at 8am you can download a free Uncharted 10th Anniversary PS4 system theme and profile avatar. Other select Uncharted themes and avatars will also be free.

Naughty Dog is also giving away an Uncharted 10th Anniversary character skin bundle in Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy multiplayer. It includes skins for Nate, Elena and Sully. All Uncharted Point and Relic items are 50 percent off until December 19.

Naughty Dog will host a special retrospective panel at PlayStation Experience on Saturday, December 9 at 5pm PT.

