PlayStation Black Friday Deals Starts Early for PS Plus Members, Games Discounted Up to 40% Off - News

/ 530 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The PlayStation Black Friday sale has started early for PlayStation Plus Members. Early Access to the sale runs through November 21 at 8am PT / 11am ET.

Games have been discounted up to 40 percent off.

Here is the complete list of discounted games:

Platform Title Original Price PS Plus Price PS4 ASASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – GOLD EDITION $99.99 $69.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $59.99 $41.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – DELUXE EDITION $69.99 $48.99 PS4 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – DIGITAL DELUXE $99.99 $89.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 $41.99 $38.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 – DIGITAL DELUXE $99.99 $74.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 – GAME + EXPANSION PASS BUNDLE $89.99 $67.49 PS4 FIFA 18 $59.99 $35.99 PS4 FIFA 18 ICON EDITION $99.99 $59.99 PS4 FIFA 18 RONALDO EDITION $79.99 $47.99 PS4 MADDEN NFL 18 $59.99 $30.00 PS4 MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. HOLIDAY EDITION $79.99 $40.00 PS4 MARVEL VS CAPCOM INFINITE DELUXE EDITION $89.99 $67.49 PS4 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION $59.99 $41.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 $59.99 $41.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION $99.99 $59.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION GOLD $149.99 $119.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK – DELUXE EDITION $79.99 $47.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK $59.99 $35.99 PS4 NHL 18 $59.99 $30.00 PS4 NHL 18 – DELUXE EDITION $79.99 $40.00 PS4 NHL 18 – SUPER DELUXE EDITION $99.99 $50.00 PS4 OVERWATCH – GAME OF THE YEAR BUNDLE $59.99 $30.00 PS4 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 $59.99 $30.00 PS4 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 FC BARCELONA EDITION $69.99 $35.00 PS4 PROJECT CARS 2 $59.99 $41.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE $59.99 $41.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $89.99 $62.99 PS4 WWE 2K18 $59.99 $35.99 PS4 WWE 2K18 DIGITAL DELUXE BUNDLE $89.99 $53.99

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles