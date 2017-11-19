PlayStation Black Friday Deals Starts Early for PS Plus Members, Games Discounted Up to 40% Off - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 530 Views
The PlayStation Black Friday sale has started early for PlayStation Plus Members. Early Access to the sale runs through November 21 at 8am PT / 11am ET.
Games have been discounted up to 40 percent off.
Here is the complete list of discounted games:
|Platform
|Title
|Original Price
|PS Plus Price
|PS4
|ASASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – GOLD EDITION
|$99.99
|$69.99
|PS4
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS
|$59.99
|$41.99
|PS4
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – DELUXE EDITION
|$69.99
|$48.99
|PS4
|CALL OF DUTY: WWII – DIGITAL DELUXE
|$99.99
|$89.99
|PS4
|DESTINY 2
|$41.99
|$38.99
|PS4
|DESTINY 2 – DIGITAL DELUXE
|$99.99
|$74.99
|PS4
|DESTINY 2 – GAME + EXPANSION PASS BUNDLE
|$89.99
|$67.49
|PS4
|FIFA 18
|$59.99
|$35.99
|PS4
|FIFA 18 ICON EDITION
|$99.99
|$59.99
|PS4
|FIFA 18 RONALDO EDITION
|$79.99
|$47.99
|PS4
|MADDEN NFL 18
|$59.99
|$30.00
|PS4
|MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. HOLIDAY EDITION
|$79.99
|$40.00
|PS4
|MARVEL VS CAPCOM INFINITE DELUXE EDITION
|$89.99
|$67.49
|PS4
|MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION
|$59.99
|$41.99
|PS4
|NBA 2K18
|$59.99
|$41.99
|PS4
|NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION
|$99.99
|$59.99
|PS4
|NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION GOLD
|$149.99
|$119.99
|PS4
|NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK – DELUXE EDITION
|$79.99
|$47.99
|PS4
|NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK
|$59.99
|$35.99
|PS4
|NHL 18
|$59.99
|$30.00
|PS4
|NHL 18 – DELUXE EDITION
|$79.99
|$40.00
|PS4
|NHL 18 – SUPER DELUXE EDITION
|$99.99
|$50.00
|PS4
|OVERWATCH – GAME OF THE YEAR BUNDLE
|$59.99
|$30.00
|PS4
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
|$59.99
|$30.00
|PS4
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 FC BARCELONA EDITION
|$69.99
|$35.00
|PS4
|PROJECT CARS 2
|$59.99
|$41.99
|PS4
|SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE
|$59.99
|$41.99
|PS4
|SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION
|$89.99
|$62.99
|PS4
|WWE 2K18
|$59.99
|$35.99
|PS4
|WWE 2K18 DIGITAL DELUXE BUNDLE
|$89.99
|$53.99

