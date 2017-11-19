Nintendo: No Switch Discounts for Black Friday, Focused on Supply - News

Black Friday is only a matter of days away and gamers might be hoping for deals on the Nintendo Switch, however, Nintendo does not plan on discounting the console.

"We are not discounting the Switch…. We’re focusing on making sure we have robust supply at retail," Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told The Washington Post.

Following the lack of supply for the NES Classic last year Nintendo is making sure to ship as many Switch consoles this holiday as it possibly can to meet demand.

