Nintendo: No Switch Discounts for Black Friday, Focused on Supply - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 38 minutes ago / 1,067 Views
Black Friday is only a matter of days away and gamers might be hoping for deals on the Nintendo Switch, however, Nintendo does not plan on discounting the console.
"We are not discounting the Switch…. We’re focusing on making sure we have robust supply at retail," Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told The Washington Post.
Following the lack of supply for the NES Classic last year Nintendo is making sure to ship as many Switch consoles this holiday as it possibly can to meet demand.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
With supply issues, I don't see why they would do a price drop or why would anyone expect one. They're most likely to sell out anyways at regular price.
Somebody thumbed down your post. The insecurity is strong with that user.
- 0
In what bizzaro world would one think that a brand new console, that is selling like hotcakes, would be discounted for the holiday season?
Your post is bothering people with insecurities.
- +1
Would be strange to expect a discount considering the console has been out for less than a year.
PS4 Pro dropped to $340 during it's first Black Friday after being out for two weeks.
- 0
Azuren, was that a store discount or Sony official discount?
- 0
Any news on digital dicounts for the week, at least?
They had a Halloween sale on the eShop, would be weird not to have any for Christmas.
- +2
Logical.
I'd be surprised if they did do discounts. It's already selling out without them.
typical
Should at least discount a few games.
Disappointing. It seems less likely for Switch to "win" Black Friday, then.
Right. So they'll only sell all of their stock if they cut the price?
- 0
SpokenTruth
Seems insecurity is strong with you, too.
- 0
I guess that's good. :)
Sales are boosted as they are. A discount would be ill-advised and unnecessary.
Seems logical seeing as they have being having trouble keeping up with the demand. But I guess with this situation the second place is all but guaranteed.
"Seems logical seeing as they have being having trouble keeping up with the demand. "
What did you smoked?
- 0
I... don't know exactly what you mean.. I mean, I keep hearing that the Switch is still having stock issues. So that means that the demand is higher than the supply, Isn't? Well, if that's the case then it would make sense for them not to reduce the price for now, don't you think? Sorry, english is not my native language and it looks like I'm not being able to express myself correctly.
- 0
12 Comments