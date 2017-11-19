Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gets Boss Battle Gameplay Videos

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gets Boss Battle Gameplay Videos - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 402 Views

Two new gameplay videos for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom have been released. They both show off two different boss battles.

View the Longfang boss battle gameplay video below:

View the Thogg boss battle gameplay video below:

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

Keybladewielder
Keybladewielder (3 hours ago)

I'm super excited for this game but I feel like they've been rehashing the same footage again and again. That battle against Thogg was shown months ago.

  • 0
Areym
Areym (1 hour ago)

I think that's better honestly. The less they show, the more surprises we get.

  • 0
Ljink96
Ljink96 (1 hour ago)

@Areym Until you're on youtube a day before it releases trying to watch a completely unrelated video and you see a thumbail of the final boss in the up next section... :(

  • -1
bigtakilla
bigtakilla (5 hours ago)

Can't wait to see this in all its glory on PC!!!!

  • -1
blackwarryor
blackwarryor (5 hours ago)

You're so lucky, I want that game on my switch :'(

  • -3
blackwarryor
blackwarryor (4 hours ago)

blackwarryor
blackwarryor (1 hour ago)

sorry.. but why downvote that ?

  • -2