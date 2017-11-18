FIFA 18 Sells an Estimated 5.9 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 1,485 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The football simulator game from publisher EA Sports and developers EA Vancouver and EA Romania - FIFA 18 - sold 5,899,532 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 30.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 4,394,107 units sold (74%), compared to 1,111,813 units sold on the Xbox One (19%). The game also sold 175,773 units on the PlayStation 3 (3%), 107,788 units on the Nintendo Switch (2%), 68,115 units on the Xbox 360 (1%), and 40,936 units on Windows PC (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 4,593,403 units sold (78%), compared to 450,844 units sold in the US (8%) and 71,084 units sold in Japan (2%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 831,421 units in the UK, 1,007,997 units in Germany, and 692,069 units in France.

FIFA 18 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC worldwide on September 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles