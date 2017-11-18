New PlayStation Releases This Week - Axiom Verge, Planet of the Apes: Lost Frontier - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. Five games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Axiom Verge, PS4, PS Vita — Retail

Battle of the Bulge, PS4 — Digital

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV, PS VR — Digital

Planet of the Apes: Lost Frontier, PS4 — Digital

Rec Room, PS VR — Digital

