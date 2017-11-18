Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ghost War-Focused Update Out Now - News

posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft has released the Ghost War-focused update for Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

The update adds a new mode called Uplink, new maps, and a new class. In Uplink it places two teams against each other with the goal of hacking an objective in the middle of the map. You either have to hack the objective first or eliminate the enemy team in order to win.

Read the complete patch notes below:

PvP fixes:

Fixed an issue where the name and description for the Thermal Vision Perk were incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the weapon icon was missing in the kill log for P12 (Scout Class), P45T (Artillery Class), and 5.7 USG (Tank) pistols.

Fixed an issue where the Aim Assist would reset to ON at the beginning of every round.

Fixed an issue where the aiming and damage UI circle of the Mortar drone was not shown on the surface of the water.

Fixed an issue where the medic drone mark remained active on the HUD for all other classes with a drone in bag.

Fixed an issue where the enemy sound marker was not showing on the tacmap when spectating.

Fixed an issue where the suppression bubble of the first player would shield other players behind him in a line.

Fixed an issue where the maximum ping distance shown in spectate mode was limited to 148 m.

PC-specific changes:

Fixed an issue where the player would become invincible as long as the top bar of the game, while set to windowed mode, was clicked and held.

Fixed an issue where changing the helicopter pitch invert Y-axis on the mouse would also affect pitching up and down from the keyboard

Balancing:

Recruit: The drone has been removed from his loadout.

Tech: Increased HP by 30%.

Pointman: Increased HP by 10%.

Sniper: Removed mines and reduced damage; Assault Classes will need two body shots.

Enforcer: Made it possible to change his weapon’s scope.

Ranger: Increased stamina by 50% and increased effectiveness of PSG submachine gun.

Sentinel: Improved interface to make tracking easier.

Diversionist: Increased drone’s battery.

Maps:

Quarry: South spawn point has been moved forward and more cover has been added.

Dust Town: Streamlined the map layout and removed part of the map that was too easy to defend.

Coca Farm: This map has been temporarily removed from quickplay rotation. It’s still available in Custom Match.

Weapons:

Most classes can now choose their handguns from a wider selection.

Alternate scope attachments have been added.

Removed the damage reduction from having a suppressor equipped.

Ability to holster weapons have been removed.

Other improvements:

Leaving ongoing matches will now result in time-out penalties.

Matchmaking was tweaked so that beginner players have better chances to encounter appropriate opponents.

Reduced the amount of XP required to reach each level so players will progress quicker. Some issues related to the functionality of the progression UI have also been fixed.

Ghost Recon Network:

New statistics has been introduced to integrate the new features (Uplink mode and Prestige level)

A new slider on the dashboard page will give a better overview on our news.

