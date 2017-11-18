The Caligula Effect: Overdose Announced for PS4 - News

FuRyu has announced a remake of The Caligula Effect for the PlayStation 4 titled The Caligula Effect: Overdose. It will launch on May 17, 2018 in Japan for 7,980 yen.

Here is an overview:

The Caligula Effect Reborn on PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4

The UI has been completely remade, usability has improved, and the game can be enjoyed more comfortably.

Scenario Volume Doubled: Forbidden Musician Route Added and Multiple Endings

Break into the secrets of the musicians with the Forbidden Musician Route. What is the price of betrayal…?

A Female Protagonist Added

The development of the story and the reaction of the people around you will change depending on your gender. The female protagonist is voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro.

Two New Go-Home Club Members Added

Ayana Amamoto (voiced by Maria Naganawa) and Eijin Biwasaka (voiced by Kenji Akabane).

Two New Musicians Added

Kusanashi (character of and composed by Pinokopii, voiced by ???) and Stork (character of and composed by DECO*27, voiced by ???).

Pre-Orders

Pre-orders will include the following four bonuses:

The Caligula Effect: Overdose Special Album CD – A special album with 10 newly added songs in addition to the theme song.

Special Booklet – A booklet featuring interviews with the composers, a short story, and more.

“Plain Clothes” Costume DLC – A download code to obtain the plain clothes for all Go-Home Club members. (There are no plans to sell this as paid downloadable content.)

Special Event Participation Application Ticket – An application ticket to participate in a special event that will be held after the game releases. Reina Ueda, Chiharu Sawashiro, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Mirei Tanaka, Emi Nitta, Soma Saito, Yuka Otsubo, and more are planned to appear.

