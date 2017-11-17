Switch vs Xbox One – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,062 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Xbox One Global:
Gap change in latest month: 750,218 – Switch
Total Lead: 2,601,673 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 7,017,665
Xbox One Total Sales: 4,415,992
September 2017 is the 7th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 750,218 units when compared to the Xbox One during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently ahead of the Xbox One by 2.60 million units.
The Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 7.02 million units, while the Xbox One sold 4.42 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Never take Nintendo for granted.
Even with the slaughter that Nintendo is laying down here, I am still somewhat concerned how it’s sales will fair through next year.
Even with the slaughter that Nintendo is laying down here, I am still somewhat concerned how it’s sales will fair through next year.
Can't wait October .
I fully expect to see a massive spoke on the week Odyssey released.
- 0
And some people still think Switch will do XB1 like numbers..........
Has anyone actually said that to you lately?
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
anyone would like to take my ps4 in exchange for a switch?
- -6
Why not have both? I own a Pro and a Switch, and the two compliment each other so well. My 1S has been an unplugged dust collector for over a year.
- +2
Not me.
- 0
This is one of those comments that doesn't outright troll anyone, but was clearly intended to antagonize. Could have easily said "Is anyone willing to sell or trade for a Switch", but was instead set on rustling jimmies.
- 0
6 Comments