Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 51 minutes ago / 1,523 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 255,579 - Switch
Total Lead: 1,328,311 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 7,017,665
PS4 Total Sales: 8,345,976
September 2017 is the 7th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch during the same time frame by 255,579 units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently behind the PlayStation 4 by 1.33 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 7.02 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 8.35 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
To be expected, but Switch is just getting started. It's insane that it even got within that number given the month gap.
Next month the gap will decrease again thanks Mario Odyssey, then Switch will surpass PS4 launch allinied after November.
Possible, but no doubt it’s going to fall right back behind, if it does.
- -3
Well of course after Nov/Dec 2017 Switch will have to fight against PS4 Nov/Dec 2014, so PS4 will have the lead again... but after that the comparation will become super interesting.
- 0
why/how is PS4 still selling so many consoles? Nintendo does not need to fight against Sony or Microsoft, it needs to fight against itself... in order to keep the quality of the games as in 2017 - Metroid 4 will not be enough for that. 2018 seems to be a great year for Sony in this case - it has God of War and Last of Us. Good enough.
I have my doubts that we’ll see TLoU2 next year, but there already is Spider-Man, Shadow if the Colossus, Detroit, And Days Gone already on the list of first half 2018 exclusives, next to God of War. Unless Nintendo’s titles next year are smash hits like they were this year, I doubt they’ll be putting up much of a fight against PS4.
- +2
"in order to keep the quality of the games as in 2017 - Metroid 4 will not be enough for that."
You know this how?
"2018 seems to be a great year for Sony in this case - it has God of War and Last of Us. Good enough."
Seems.
- +1
I use the term very loosely. I have serious doubts that the PS4 exclusives coming out will be anything short of great, and those are only the first half of 2018. We still don’t know what Sony’s holiday title(s) will be.
- +1
Great start for Switch, really good numbers. And Great performance for the PS4, its a 2013 console that sells like its a launch year, it will hit more tha 100 millions for sure.
Watch me get a ton of dislikes, but I think I know why buyers are still preferring the PS4 even after 4 years in the market. It's because Sony didn't abandon their install base like Microsoft and Nintendo did last gen. This is a list from the top of my head of the PS3 titles that released the same year the PS4 launched. The Last of Us Gran Turismo 6 God of War: Ascension Ni no Kuni Puppeteer Final Fantasy XIV Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time Disgaea D2 Rain Beyond: Two Souls You won't see this type of support on the 360 the year of the XB1 released or on the WiiU when the Switch launched. A new generation is just around the corner and people trust Sony to support their current product further than what Microsoft and Nintendo will. At least I do.
Did you like your own comment? One minute and there's already one like.
- +3
"A new generation is just around the corner and people trust Sony to support their current product further than what Microsoft and Nintendo will."
You conducted surveys to reach this conclusion?
- +3
Now watch as I get dislikes. No replies though, sadly.
- +1
I didn't ask for these likes.
- +3
I agree very much. Even with the Wii, Nintendo’s most popular console, first party support seriously dwindled after the first 4 years. Switch will likely be a different story though if the heavy third party support that Nintendo gets with their portables carries over to Switch.
- 0
The return of Zelda and the Year of the Scorpio. And yet, the PS4 is king.
Most recent NPDs seemed to indicate otherwise...
- -6
@KLAMarine: I think Blackheart is referring to worldwide numbers given that the article he commented on deals with worldwide numbers.
Unless we're talking about globally in the US?
- +2
That could be the case... Nintendo has two products out in the market right now though: Switch AND 3DS.
- -4
So? You're still bringing up US numbers on an article dealing with worldwide numbers.
- +2
Not anymore since the parameters have been clarified.
- -4
Never take Sony for granted.
I spy with my little eye four salty posters.
- -3
Don't know what you're talking about. I said the same thing in the other news article about switch sales vs XBox One just because I can.
- +3
I was referencing the downvotes on your post, lol.
- -2
Ahhhhhhh... Good observation.
- -2
Actually dont take nintendo for granted
- -4
That's what I said in the other news article, first.
- -2
I'm actually interested in how X1+PS4+Switch sales compare to X360+PS3+Wii. Granted it isn't a perfect comparison for several reasons, but current "home consoles" are doing quite well considering there are no Wii casuals artificially increasing the player-base. Then again, Switch being a 9th gen console and a hybrid is probably too much to ignore.
Two points I want to make: 1, it could well be that Wii casuals just bought Xboxes and PS4's. 2, while you're right about the hybrid part, I don't think there's anyone on this planet that goes out to buy a Switch because it's supposedly 9th gen, whatever that may be these days.
- 0
Those wouldn't be casual enough. Not many casuals (as in 'non-gamers') would buy multiple consoles from a single generation.
And I mentioned the Switch being a 9th gen system because it launched over 3 years after PS4. It's like we're ignoring Wii U completely to try and prove a point.
- 0
What determines that demographic not to be "casual enough"? If a PS4 (could have even applied it to PS3/360) owner that buys only the yearly FIFA release is hardcore enough to you, then we disagree and there's no point in discussing this point further.
Lastly, do you truly believe that a consumer, from a consumer's standpoint, buys a Switch because it's a "9th gen" console? If I may elaborate, do you consider some arbitrary generational categorization a selling point?
- 0
I don't understand why we're dragging this out..
Aligning the sales of a console that came out in 2013 with one that came out in 2017 is probably a flawed method to use in the already difficult process of determining whether the core market shrunk or expanded. I was merely pointing out the Switch is a 9th generation console coz it launched too late for us to just combine with the 8th generation group and call it a comparison.
And while it's true that there are endless shades between a core and casual gamer (I for one consider myself a casual these days.. since I barely play video games anymore), Wii's causals were their own kind! That thing was used more by middle aged family people than passionate gamers. Yes, that is also true to an extent with consoles commonly associated with core gamers, like Xbox 360 and PS3 from the same generation, but not anywhere near Wii levels. A countless Wii gamers knew absolutely nothing about gaming. Hence the Wii was hyped to have "transcended its medium" that it was appealing to a whole new demographic.
Or are you trying to say current consoles are equally as inflated by non-gamers and casuals as the 7th generation?
- +1
Just having a chat.
I don’t think you understood what I was asking. Let me rephrase as simple as possible, is a “gen” labeling a selling point to a consumer? And expanding on the last point you made, why do you believe a gen matters from a competitive standpoint, since the consoles that are out, are in fact competing despite being launched years apart?
I’m not trying to say anything, all i’m trying to get out of you is your reasoning, because from where I stand, you have no considerable data presented to support your assumptions. For example, when you talk about “countless Wii gamers”, is there any evidence to support the fact that they didn’t own another console? Sure, the Wii does have casual console stigma, but is there evidence besides that, that other consoles don’t have similar audiences. Maybe attach rates would be a start?
And to answer your last question: There is no way that we can agree on this, no matter what my answer is. I would say yes to a certain degree, since my definition of a casual is different from yours.
- 0
Not bad
Just shows how much of a beast the PS4 actually is.
you do realise the switch is short supply?
- +3
10 Comments