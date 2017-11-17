Dead by Daylight Tops 3 Million Units Sold - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Starbreeze Publishing and Behaviour Digital announced horror game Dead by Daylight has now sold more than three million units worldwide across all platforms.





Dead by Daylight is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles