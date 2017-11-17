Xbox Black Friday Deals Starts Today for Gold Members

by William D'Angelo, posted 18 minutes ago / 268 Views

Black Friday is starting early on the Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold members. Starting today Xbox games have been discounted up 65 percent off. 

 

Xbox One Deals

1 Comments

LivingMetal
LivingMetal (1 hour ago)

How does starting early have any real advantage? You're buying digital. It's not like first-come-first-serve in case you run out of stock.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (56 minutes ago)

You can play the games you buy sooner.

LivingMetal
LivingMetal (38 minutes ago)

I don't think a week is going to make such a difference especially during such a busy time of the season.

