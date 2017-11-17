Xbox Black Friday Deals Starts Today for Gold Members - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 18 minutes ago / 268 Views
Black Friday is starting early on the Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold members. Starting today Xbox games have been discounted up 65 percent off.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|7 Days to Die
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|ABZÛ
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Agents of Mayhem
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Amikrog
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Xbox One Game
|35% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Assetto Corsa
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLC
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Battleborn
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Battlefield Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Black The Fall
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|05% – 10%
|Black Friday
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Constructor
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dark Souls III
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dark Souls III – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dead Rising 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|Defense Grid 2
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Destiny 2
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|DiRT 4
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Dishonored The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Doodle God: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|DOOM
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE Super Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Dreamfall Chapters
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS NHL 18
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS UFC 2
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Enter the Gungeon
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Evolve
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Evolve Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Evolve Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|F1 2017
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Fable Fortune (Game Preview)
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|FIFA 18
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|FIFA 18 ICON Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Final Fantasy XV
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|FOR HONOR Deluxed Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|FOR HONOR Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|FOR HONOR Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass
|Add-On
|75% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Furi
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6)
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Get Even
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Gigantic Starter Bundle
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Gigantic Ultimate Bundle
|Add-On
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Gigantic – 1000 Rubies
|Add-On
|5% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Gigantic – 12000 Rubies
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Gigantic – 2100 Rubies
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Gigantic – 4360 Rubies
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Gigantic – 6840 Rubies
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card
|Xbox One Game
|5% – 10%
|Black Friday
|GWENT – 1600x Meteorite Powder
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|GWENT – 3200x Meteorite Powder
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|GWENT – 400x Meteorite Powder
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|GWENT – 4800x Meteorite Powder
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|GWENT – 7200x Meteorite Powder
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|GWENT – 800x Meteorite Powder
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free
|Add-On
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – 3-Gold REQ Packs
|Add-On
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – 5-Gold REQ Packs
|Add-On
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Halo 5: Guardians – Gold REQ Pack
|Add-On
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars 2
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs
|Add-On
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free
|Add-On
|25% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free
|Add-On
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Has-Been Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Infinite Minigolf
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Just Cause 3
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|Just Cause 3 XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|Just Dance 2018
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Kinect Bundle: Kung-Fu & Air Guitar Warrior
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Kona
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
|Add-On
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|Late Shift
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Black Friday
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Let Them Come
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Livelock
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Lords of the Fallen
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Madden NFL 18
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Mafia III
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Mafia III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Mafia III Season Pass
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Mages of Mystralia
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
|Xbox One Game
|33% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Micro Machines World Series
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8)
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|MONOPOLY PLUS
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|n Verlore Verstand
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|NBA 2K18
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|NBA 2K18 Legend Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Necropolis
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Need for Speed Payback
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter Zen – 1000
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter Zen – 11000
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter Zen – 2000
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter Zen – 23000
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter Zen – 500
|Add-On
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter Zen – 5300
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack
|Add-On
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Path of Exile First Blood Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Phantom Dust Multiplayer Content Pack
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Original Pack
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle
|Add-On
|33% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Pinball FX3 – Sci-Fi Pack
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Pinball FX3 – Zen Classics
|Add-On
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Planet of the Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Portal Knights
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Prey
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 – FC Barcelona Edition Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Project CARS 2
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Quantum Break
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|R.B.I. Baseball 17
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|ReCore Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass
|Add-On
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|ROBLOX – Fashionista Starter Pack
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|ROBLOX – Trendy Tycoon Starter Pack
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Rock Band Rivals Expansion
|Add-On
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Rocket League
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Rocket League Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Black Friday
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Saints Row Metro Double Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|ScreamRide
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Serial Cleaner
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Black Friday
|Slender: The Arrival
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Sniper Elite 3 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Songbringer
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 50%
|Black Friday
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Black Friday
|Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Star Trek Online: 500 Zen
|Add-On
|05% – 15%
|Black Friday
|Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
|Add-On
|10% – 20%
|Black Friday
|State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|STEEP
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|STEEP Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Strider
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Sunset Overdrive
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Super Comboman: Smash Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Syberia 3
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tacoma
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Tekken 7
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Tekken 7 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|The Banner Saga
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|The Banner Saga 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Escapists
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|The Evil Within
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Evil Within Season Pass
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|The Inner World
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Sexy Brutale
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Telltale Games Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|The Wolf Among Us
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Thief
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|Thimbleweed Park
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 40%
|Black Friday
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Thumper
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tokyo 42
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Black Friday
|Trove Double Dragon Pack
|Add-On
|70% – 80%
|Black Friday
|Trove Mega Menagerie Pack
|Add-On
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Typoman
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Black Friday
|Valkyria Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|Virginia
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Black Friday
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Watch Dogs 2
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Black Friday
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|Worms W.M.D
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 66%
|Black Friday
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Black Friday
|WWE 2K18
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|35% – 45%
|Black Friday
|X-Morph: Defense
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Black Friday
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Black Friday
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Black Friday
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Black Friday
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
How does starting early have any real advantage? You're buying digital. It's not like first-come-first-serve in case you run out of stock.
You can play the games you buy sooner.
- +3
I don't think a week is going to make such a difference especially during such a busy time of the season.
- -4
1 Comments