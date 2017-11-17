Crimsonland Coming to Switch on November 24 - News

Developer 10tons announced Crimsonland is coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 24 for $13.99 / €13.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Crimsonland is a top-down twin stick arena shooter. Hallmarks of the game include the epic endless Survival mode, massive amounts of monsters on the screen simultaneously, dozens and dozens of weapons, perks, and levels, as well as immensely gratifying power-ups. The game also features local co-op for up to four players.

Key Features:

Sixty quests in the Quest mode

Up to four player local co-op

Five survival modes: Survival, Rush, Blitz, Weapon Picker, and Nukefism

32 unique weapons

55 awesome perks

