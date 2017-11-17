BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Adds Gordeau, Yukiko Amagi, and Azrael as Playable Characters - News

Developer Arc System Works announced Gordeau from Under Night In-Birth, Yukiko Amagi from Persona 4 Arena, and Azrael from BlazBlue will be playable in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in 2018.

